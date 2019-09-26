Hearty Chicken Stew with Pancetta Gremolata

Just when you thought the world didn’t need another chicken stew, this recipe came along to prove otherwise. Just thick enough and full of tender chicken and barely sweet parsnips, it’s remarkably hearty and yet light at the same time. We added a bouqet garni to infuse the stew with extra flavor; save time by substituting a few thyme sprigs and 1 bay leaf instead. The real hero of this dish is the pancetta gremolata; sprinkled over just before serving, it provides a finishing crispy and bright touch that makes this recipe a keeper.