Heart of Stone Daiquiri
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 Drink
Food & Wine

The subtle apricot flavor of this nutty winter Daiquiri and the allspice dram used to rinse the glass remind Leo Robitschek of holiday fruitcake. Slideshow: More Great Daiquiris

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Rinse a chilled coupe with the allspice dram and pour out the excess. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients and shake well. Strain the drink into the prepared glass.

Notes

Sweet, thick cane syrup is available at Whole Foods and cocktailkingdom.com.

