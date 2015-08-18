Healthy Tilapia Tacos with Creamy Cucumber Sauce

Top these light and fresh tacos with a bright, tangy and creamy cucumber sauce for a fast and healthful meal. Slideshow: More Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Finely grate the English cucumber. Squeeze out as much liquid as possible, then finely chop it. In a medium bowl, combine the cucumber with the Greek-style yogurt, 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons of lemon juice and honey and whisk to combine. Season to taste with 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon of sea salt.
Pour the remaining lemon juice over the tilapia, and season with 1/4 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a large frying pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Cook the tilapia for 3 minutes per side, until it flakes easily and is cooked through. Break the tilapia into bite-size pieces.
Arrange a small handful of arugula on each tortilla and top with the tilapia and creamy cucumber sauce.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5