Healthy Tilapia Tacos with Creamy Cucumber Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Finely grate the English cucumber. Squeeze out as much liquid as possible, then finely chop it. In a medium bowl, combine the cucumber with the Greek-style yogurt, 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons of lemon juice and honey and whisk to combine. Season to taste with 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon of sea salt.

Step 2 Pour the remaining lemon juice over the tilapia, and season with 1/4 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a large frying pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Cook the tilapia for 3 minutes per side, until it flakes easily and is cooked through. Break the tilapia into bite-size pieces.