Healthy Tilapia Tacos with Creamy Cucumber Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
July 2014

Top these light and fresh tacos with a bright, tangy and creamy cucumber sauce for a fast and healthful meal. Slideshow: More Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 English cucumber 
  • 1/2 cup plain Greek-style yogurt
  • 4 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Sea salt
  • Olive oil for sautéing 
  • Four 5-ounce tilapia fillets
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 8 corn tortillas
  • Arugula, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Finely grate the English cucumber. Squeeze out as much liquid as possible, then finely chop it. In a medium bowl, combine the cucumber with the Greek-style yogurt, 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons of lemon juice and honey and whisk to combine. Season to taste with 1/2 to 3/4 teaspoon of sea salt.

Step 2    

Pour the remaining lemon juice over the tilapia, and season with 1/4 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a large frying pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Cook the tilapia for 3 minutes per side, until it flakes easily and is cooked through. Break the tilapia into bite-size pieces.

Step 3    

Arrange a small handful of arugula on each tortilla and top with the tilapia and creamy cucumber sauce.

