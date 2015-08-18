Healthy Tilapia Lettuce Wraps

A sweet Asian-inspired sauce lends the tilapia loads of sweet and savory flavor, while the butter lettuce wraps add crunch and texture. Slideshow: More Fish Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, ketchup, soy sauce, sesame oil, vegetable oil, ginger and half of the minced garlic.
In a medium frying pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook 5 minutes, until it starts to brown. Add the tilapia to the pan, and pour the sauce over top. Cook for 6 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily. When the tilapia is cooked through, break it into small pieces with a wooden spoon.
Divide the tilapia between the butter lettuce leaves and wrap the lettuce around the fish taco-style.
