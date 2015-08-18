Healthy Tilapia Lettuce Wraps
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 3
Kristen Stevens
July 2014

A sweet Asian-inspired sauce lends the tilapia loads of sweet and savory flavor, while the butter lettuce wraps add crunch and texture.  Slideshow: More Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, finely minced
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, minced
  • Three 5-ounce tilapia fillets
  • 4 butter lettuce leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, ketchup, soy sauce, sesame oil, vegetable oil, ginger and half of the minced garlic.

Step 2    

In a medium frying pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook 5 minutes, until it starts to brown. Add the tilapia to the pan, and pour the sauce over top. Cook for 6 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily. When the tilapia is cooked through, break it into small pieces with a wooden spoon.

Step 3    

Divide the tilapia between the butter lettuce leaves and wrap the lettuce around the fish taco-style.

