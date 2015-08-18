Healthy Pan-Seared Chicken Burger
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Stevens
December 2014

Top seared chicken with lots of vegetables for a crunchy and healthy sandwich. Let your imagination run wild and pile on the lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocados, grilled mushrooms or anything else your heart desires. Slideshow: More Guilt-Free Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper 
  • Four 6-ounce boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 4 burger buns

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Rinse the chicken thighs under cold running water then dredge each in the flour.

Step 2    

In a nonstick frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Place the chicken thighs in the hot frying pan, giving the pan a little shake as you add each to the pan, to prevent sticking.

Step 3    

Sear the chicken thighs for 5 to 6 minutes per side, until they are browned, are no longer pink in the center and reach an internal temperature of 165°.

Step 4    

Serve on hamburger buns with all of your favorite hamburger toppings.

