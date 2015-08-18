Healthy Pan-Seared Chicken Burger

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Rinse the chicken thighs under cold running water then dredge each in the flour.

Step 2 In a nonstick frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat. Place the chicken thighs in the hot frying pan, giving the pan a little shake as you add each to the pan, to prevent sticking.

Step 3 Sear the chicken thighs for 5 to 6 minutes per side, until they are browned, are no longer pink in the center and reach an internal temperature of 165°.