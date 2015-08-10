Healthy Coconut Shrimp

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, mix together the coconut flour, shredded coconut and sea salt. In another small bowl, whisk the egg with a fork.

Step 2 Dip the shrimp into the egg and then into the coconut, pressing the mixture onto the shrimp. (Using 1 hand for the egg and the other for the coconut helps make this process a lot less messy.)