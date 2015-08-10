Healthy Coconut Shrimp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
September 2014

Coconut flour gives these pan-fried coconut shrimp an extra dose of fiber. Slideshow: More Fast and Healthy Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coconut flour
  • 3 tablespoons shredded coconut
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 egg
  • 12 large tail-on shrimp
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix together the coconut flour, shredded coconut and sea salt. In another small bowl, whisk the egg with a fork.

Step 2    

Dip the shrimp into the egg and then into the coconut, pressing the mixture onto the shrimp. (Using 1 hand for the egg and the other for the coconut helps make this process a lot less messy.)

Step 3    

In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat the coconut oil over medium high heat. Add the shrimp and cook for 1 to 2 minutes per side, or until both sides are crispy and brown and the shrimp is pink. Serve immediately.

