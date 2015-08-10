Healthy Coconut Shrimp

©Kristen Stevens
Coconut flour gives these pan-fried coconut shrimp an extra dose of fiber. Slideshow: More Fast and Healthy Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, mix together the coconut flour, shredded coconut and sea salt. In another small bowl, whisk the egg with a fork.
Step 2
Dip the shrimp into the egg and then into the coconut, pressing the mixture onto the shrimp. (Using 1 hand for the egg and the other for the coconut helps make this process a lot less messy.)
Step 3
In a medium nonstick frying pan, heat the coconut oil over medium high heat. Add the shrimp and cook for 1 to 2 minutes per side, or until both sides are crispy and brown and the shrimp is pink. Serve immediately.
