Healthy Coconut Flour Peanut Butter Balls
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12 balls
Kristen Stevens
March 2014

These healthy peanut butter-chocolate treats are naturally gluten-free. For a vegan version, swap in maple syrup in place of honey. Slideshow: More Healthy Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup all-natural salted peanut butter
  • 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons coconut flour
  • 1 tablespoon dark chocolate chips
  • 2 teaspoons coconut oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a plate with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, combine the peanut butter and honey, stirring vigorously with a wooden spoon for about 30 seconds, or until the mixture begins to stiffen. Add the coconut flour and mix until a soft dough forms. (Use an electric beater for this step if it's too difficult to mix by hand.)

Step 2    

Roll the dough into 12 balls, set them on the parchment paper-lined plate and refrigerate for 1 hour until set.

Step 3    

In a small pan, melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil over medium heat. Stir gently to combine, then drizzle the mixture over the chilled peanut butter balls. Store them in a covered container in the refrigerator.

