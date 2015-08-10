Healthy Coconut Flour Peanut Butter Balls

These healthy peanut butter-chocolate treats are naturally gluten-free. For a vegan version, swap in maple syrup in place of honey. Slideshow: More Healthy Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
Line a plate with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, combine the peanut butter and honey, stirring vigorously with a wooden spoon for about 30 seconds, or until the mixture begins to stiffen. Add the coconut flour and mix until a soft dough forms. (Use an electric beater for this step if it's too difficult to mix by hand.)
Roll the dough into 12 balls, set them on the parchment paper-lined plate and refrigerate for 1 hour until set.
In a small pan, melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil over medium heat. Stir gently to combine, then drizzle the mixture over the chilled peanut butter balls. Store them in a covered container in the refrigerator.
