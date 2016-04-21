Healthy Chicken Jambalaya
This leaner take on jambalaya features much less andouille sausage than the classic (health-conscious chef Rocco DiSpirito prefers chicken and turkey andouille). To make up for the assertively spiced meat, DiSpirito amps up the rice with chipotle chile powder and adobo seasoning, a zesty spice blend of garlic, oregano and black pepper. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs (about 1 pound), cut into 2-inch pieces
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 andouille sausage (about 3 ounces), sliced 1/2 inch thick
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 small red bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 teaspoon adobo seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
  • 1 cup long-grain rice
  • 2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1/2 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, deep skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the sausage to the skillet and cook until lightly browned on both sides, about 2 minutes. Add the sausage to the plate with the chicken.

Step 2    

Add the onion, pepper and garlic to the skillet and cook, stirring frequently, until lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Add the adobo seasoning and chile powder and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the rice and cook, stirring constantly, until well coated and just beginning to brown, about 1 minute. Stir in the stock, black beans, chicken and sausage and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through, about 15 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes, then fluff the rice with a fork and serve.

