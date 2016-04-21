Healthy Chicken Jambalaya

In a large, deep skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the sausage to the skillet and cook until lightly browned on both sides, about 2 minutes. Add the sausage to the plate with the chicken.

Step 2

Add the onion, pepper and garlic to the skillet and cook, stirring frequently, until lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Add the adobo seasoning and chile powder and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the rice and cook, stirring constantly, until well coated and just beginning to brown, about 1 minute. Stir in the stock, black beans, chicken and sausage and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through, about 15 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes, then fluff the rice with a fork and serve.