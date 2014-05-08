Hazelnut-Zucchini Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Francis Mallmann
June 2014

This simple, lively salad is an incredible mix of flavors and textures. The key, according to South American chef Francis Mallmann, is to be generous with all of the components. "Everything you see on a plate, you have to taste it. If you have mint, you have to have a lot of it so that you can taste it," he says. Slideshow: More Summer Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup hazelnuts
  • 3 small zucchini (3/4 pound), very thinly sliced lengthwise on a mandoline
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • Pepper
  • Mint leaves and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate and toast for 12 minutes, until fragrant; transfer to a clean kitchen towel and let cool slightly, then rub together to remove the skins. Coarsely chop the hazelnuts.

Step 2    

Arrange the zucchini strips on a platter and sprinkle with the lemon zest and lemon juice. Drizzle with the oil; season with sea salt and pepper. Scatter the hazelnuts over the zucchini and garnish with mint and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

Suggested Pairing

The high-altitude Uco Valley produces crisp Sauvignon Blancs that are great with this salad.

