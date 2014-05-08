Hazelnut-Zucchini Salad

This simple, lively salad is an incredible mix of flavors and textures. The key, according to South American chef Francis Mallmann, is to be generous with all of the components. "Everything you see on a plate, you have to taste it. If you have mint, you have to have a lot of it so that you can taste it," he says. Slideshow: More Summer Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the hazelnuts in a pie plate and toast for 12 minutes, until fragrant; transfer to a clean kitchen towel and let cool slightly, then rub together to remove the skins. Coarsely chop the hazelnuts.
Arrange the zucchini strips on a platter and sprinkle with the lemon zest and lemon juice. Drizzle with the oil; season with sea salt and pepper. Scatter the hazelnuts over the zucchini and garnish with mint and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
