Hazelnut Praline
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes about 2 cups
Larry Hayden
October 1997

You'll have more praline than you need to make the Hazelnut Praline Balls, so sprinkle the extra on ice cream. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 3/4 cup skinned hazelnuts (4 ounces)

How to Make It

Step

Lightly oil a large baking sheet. In a small heavy saucepan, combine the sugar with 2 tablespoons of water. Cook over high heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. When the mixture starts to boil, stop stirring and cook undisturbed until a light amber caramel forms. Add the nuts and stir to coat. Pour onto the baking sheet and let cool until hard, at least 10 minutes. Break the praline into small pieces and pulse in a food processor until ground to a fine powder.

Make Ahead

Store in an airtight container indefinitely.

