Hazelnut Meringue

Chef Ludo Lefebvre enjoyed a version of these Hazelnut Meringues as kid. They were a favorite goûter, an after-school snack or something sweet to enjoy before dinner. In Italian, these are called brutti ma buoni, meaning they are ugly but delicious. Chewy, crisp, and filled with delicious toasted almonds and hazelnuts, they are simple to prepare and keep well for a few days. A healthy 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon gives them a gold tint and delicious, warming flavor.