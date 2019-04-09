Hazelnut Meringue

Chef Ludo Lefebvre enjoyed a version of these Hazelnut Meringues as kid. They were a favorite goûter, an after-school snack or something sweet to enjoy before dinner. In Italian, these are called brutti ma buoni, meaning they are ugly but delicious. Chewy, crisp, and filled with delicious toasted almonds and hazelnuts, they are simple to prepare and keep well for a few days. A healthy 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon gives them a gold tint and delicious, warming flavor.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 300°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat.
Place toasted almonds and hazelnuts in a food processor; pulse until coarsely ground. Set aside.
Place egg whites in bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, and beat on medium-low speed until they start to foam, about 30 seconds. Gradually add granulated sugar, beating on medium-low speed until mixture forms stiff, glossy peaks, 8 to 10 minutes. Add salt, cinnamon, and vanilla extract, and beat until just combined.
Using a spatula, gently fold in half of the ground almonds and hazelnuts until combined. Repeat with remaining ground nuts.
Spoon meringue, a scant 1/3 cup at a time, onto prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until tops are golden, about 30 minutes, rotating pans halfway through baking.
Let meringues cool completely on baking sheet set on a wire cooling rack. When ready to serve, dust with powdered sugar, if desired.