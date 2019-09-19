Hazelnut-Crusted Sole with Rosemary
By Jacques Thorel
October 2019

Rosemary is not a classic pairing with delicate white fish, but here it is balanced by sweet and nutty hazelnuts and bright, acidic lemon to add a savory, herbal note to this dish.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup coarsely ground hazelnuts
  • 4 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 4 (5 1/2- to 6-ounce) skinless sole fillets
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons fine sea salt, plus more for serving
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (4 ounces), divided
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together hazelnuts and rosemary on a plate. Sprinkle fillets evenly on both sides with salt. Brush 1 side of each fillet with some of the egg. Place fillets, egg sides down, in hazelnut mixture, pressing lightly to adhere.

Step 2    

Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add 2 fillets, hazelnut sides down, to skillet; cook, undisturbed, until browned, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip fillets; cook, spooning butter in skillet over tops of fillets, until fish is flaky and opaque, about 1 minute. Transfer fillets to a plate. Wipe skillet clean. Repeat process with remaining 1/4 cup butter and 2 fillets.

Step 3    

Season fillets with additional salt; serve with lemon wedges.

