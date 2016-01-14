Hazelnut Chocolate Bars
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 12
Molly Yeh
February 2016

These supersimple little nutty homemade candy bars from blogger Molly Yeh are satisfyingly chewy and sweet. They come together quickly in a food processor. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups peeled toasted hazelnuts
  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure almond extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup light corn syrup
  • 8 ounces dark chocolate, finely chopped
  • Sprinkles, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the hazelnuts just until finely ground. Add the sugar, vanilla extract, almond extract and salt and pulse to combine. With the machine on, drizzle in the corn syrup and blend until the mixture comes together. Turn the mixture out onto a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and form into a 12-by-2-inch bar. Cut the bar crosswise into 12 equal pieces and freeze until firm, at least 15 minutes.

Step 2    

In a microwave-safe medium bowl, melt the chocolate in 30-second intervals, stirring, until smooth. Let cool to room temperature. 

Step 3    

Using a fork, dip the hazelnut candy into the chocolate to evenly coat, letting the excess drip off. Arrange the bars on the baking sheet and top with sprinkles. Refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes. Serve cold.

Make Ahead

The bars can be refrigerated for 5 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up