Hazelnut Chocolate Bars

These supersimple little nutty homemade candy bars from blogger Molly Yeh are satisfyingly chewy and sweet. They come together quickly in a food processor. Slideshow: More Dessert Bar Recipes
In a food processor, pulse the hazelnuts just until finely ground. Add the sugar, vanilla extract, almond extract and salt and pulse to combine. With the machine on, drizzle in the corn syrup and blend until the mixture comes together. Turn the mixture out onto a parchment paper–lined baking sheet and form into a 12-by-2-inch bar. Cut the bar crosswise into 12 equal pieces and freeze until firm, at least 15 minutes.
In a microwave-safe medium bowl, melt the chocolate in 30-second intervals, stirring, until smooth. Let cool to room temperature.
Using a fork, dip the hazelnut candy into the chocolate to evenly coat, letting the excess drip off. Arrange the bars on the baking sheet and top with sprinkles. Refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes. Serve cold.
Review Body: Hazelnut and chocolate is one of my favorite combinations out there.
Date Published: 2017-06-27