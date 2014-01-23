Hazelnut-Brown Butter Muffins with Raspberries

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a 6-cup muffin pan.

Step 2 Place the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat and cook until the aroma is nutty and the milk solids start to turn brown on the bottom of the pan, about 5 minutes. With a spatula, transfer the browned butter into a large mixing bowl. Add the brown and white sugars, eggs and vanilla to the bowl and mix until combined.

Step 3 Whisk together the flour, ground hazelnuts, baking powder and salt. Pour the dry ingredients into the browned butter mixture and mix until fully incorporated. Gently fold in the raspberries.