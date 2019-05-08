Hawaiian-Style Garlic Butter Shrimp

In this recipe from Hawaiian chef Sheldon Simeon inspired by the food trucks that serve garlic butter shrimp on Oahu’s North Shore, shrimp are marinated in a mixture of Italian dressing, mayonnaise, calamansi juice, and salt, then grilled and tossed in roasted garlic butter. The result: unbelievably sweet, juicy grilled shrimp. You can make the garlic butter in advance, and use any leftover garlic butter on pasta, fish, or toast.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place oil and garlic in a small baking pan; cover with aluminum foil. Roast garlic in preheated oven until soft and light golden brown, about 40 minutes. Let cool 1 hour. Remove garlic from oil; place garlic in bowl of a food processor. (Reserve oil for another use.) Add butter to food processor, and process until smooth. Stir in salt. Let butter mixture stand at room temperature until ready to use.
While roasted garlic cools, stir together Italian dressing, mayonnaise, calamansi juice, and salt. Add shrimp, and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.
Heat a grill pan over medium-high. Remove shrimp from marinade, and discard marinade. Grill shrimp until cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer shrimp to a large bowl. Add roasted garlic butter, and toss until butter is melted and shrimp are coated. Sprinkle with scallions, parsley, and paprika; toss to combine. Transfer to a serving plate.