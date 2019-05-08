Hawaiian-Style Garlic Butter Shrimp
Victor Protasio
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Sheldon Simeon
June 2019

In this recipe from Hawaiian chef Sheldon Simeon inspired by the food trucks that serve garlic butter shrimp on Oahu’s North Shore, shrimp are marinated in a mixture of Italian dressing, mayonnaise, calamansi juice, and salt, then grilled and tossed in roasted garlic butter. The result: unbelievably sweet, juicy grilled shrimp. You can make the garlic butter in advance, and use any leftover garlic butter on pasta, fish, or toast.

Ingredients

ROASTED GARLIC BUTTER

  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 1/4 cup peeled garlic cloves (from 1 head garlic)
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter (4 ounces), at room temperature
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

SHRIMP

  • 1/2 cup bottled Italian dressing
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup fresh calamansi or Key lime juice (from about 8 Key limes)
  • 1 tablespoon coarse sea salt
  • 2 pounds peeled and deveined tail-on raw large shrimp
  • 1/2 cup chopped scallions
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 teaspoon paprika

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the roasted garlic butter

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place oil and garlic in a small baking pan; cover with aluminum foil. Roast garlic in preheated oven until soft and light golden brown, about 40 minutes. Let cool 1 hour. Remove garlic from oil; place garlic in bowl of a food processor. (Reserve oil for another use.) Add butter to food processor, and process until smooth. Stir in salt. Let butter mixture stand at room temperature until ready to use.

Step 2    Make the shrimp

While roasted garlic cools, stir together Italian dressing, mayonnaise, calamansi juice, and salt. Add shrimp, and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Heat a grill pan over medium-high. Remove shrimp from marinade, and discard marinade. Grill shrimp until cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer shrimp to a large bowl. Add roasted garlic butter, and toss until butter is melted and shrimp are coated. Sprinkle with scallions, parsley, and paprika; toss to combine. Transfer to a serving plate.

Make Ahead

The roasted garlic butter can be covered and stored in refrigerator up to 1 week.

Suggested Pairing

Full-bodied, unctuous Chardonnay.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up