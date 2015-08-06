Hawaiian Quesadillas

© Molly Yeh
Pineapple and Canadian bacon aren’t just for pizza! The wonderful combination of sweet and savory, bound together with fresh Mozzarella in a crispy quesadilla, will leave you wanting more. Slideshow: More Tex-Mex Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Arrange 4 tortillas on a work surface and top each with cheese, bacon and pineapple. Season with a pinch each of salt, black pepper and crushed red pepper.
Step 2
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add the quesadillas and cook over moderately high heat until golden and crisp, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Add more oil to the pan if necessary. Transfer the quesadillas to a cutting board and cut into 4 wedges. Serve immediately.
Serve With
Salsa
