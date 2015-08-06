Hawaiian Quesadillas
© Molly Yeh
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Molly Yeh
April 2014

Pineapple and Canadian bacon aren’t just for pizza! The wonderful combination of sweet and savory, bound together with fresh Mozzarella in a crispy quesadilla, will leave you wanting more. Slideshow: More Tex-Mex Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 eight-inch flour tortillas
  • 16 ounces fresh Mozzarella, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 8 slices precooked Canadian bacon, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 cup chopped pineapple 
  • Kosher salt
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Arrange 4 tortillas on a work surface and top each with cheese, bacon and pineapple. Season with a pinch each of salt, black pepper and crushed red pepper.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Add the quesadillas and cook over moderately high heat until golden and crisp, about 1 to 2 minutes per side. Add more oil to the pan if necessary. Transfer the quesadillas to a cutting board and cut into 4 wedges. Serve immediately.

Serve With

Salsa

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up