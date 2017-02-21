Hawaiian Pizza
Sweet, juicy pineapple and sliced ham may not be traditional Italian pizza toppings, but we love a Hawaiian pizza just the same. We used thickly sliced ham here; Canadian bacon or smoked bacon would be delicious, too. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

  • 2 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Semolina flour, for dusting
  • 1 pound store-bought or homemade pizza dough, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup jarred marinara sauce
  • 1 1/4 cups coarsely grated mozzarella
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for serving
  • 4 ounces thickly sliced ham, cut into 1-inch squares
  • 1 cup fresh pineapple chunks, cut into 1/4-inch slices
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced

Preheat the oven to 450°. Lightly brush a rimmed baking sheet with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil and lightly dust with semolina flour. Slide the dough onto the prepared baking sheet and press it into a 10-by-15-inch rectangle. Spread the marinara sauce over the dough, leaving a 3/4-inch border. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Bake the pizza for about 12 minutes, until the edges are puffed and light brown. Top with the cheeses, ham, pineapple and scallions and bake for 20 minutes longer, until the cheese is bubbling and beginning to brown. Transfer the pizza to a rack and let cool slightly. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan before serving.

