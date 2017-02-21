Hawaiian Pizza

Preheat the oven to 450°. Lightly brush a rimmed baking sheet with 1 1/2 tablespoons of the olive oil and lightly dust with semolina flour. Slide the dough onto the prepared baking sheet and press it into a 10-by-15-inch rectangle. Spread the marinara sauce over the dough, leaving a 3/4-inch border. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Step 2

Bake the pizza for about 12 minutes, until the edges are puffed and light brown. Top with the cheeses, ham, pineapple and scallions and bake for 20 minutes longer, until the cheese is bubbling and beginning to brown. Transfer the pizza to a rack and let cool slightly. Sprinkle with additional Parmesan before serving.