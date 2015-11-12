Hausfreunde
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 dozen sandwich cookies
Luisa Weiss
December 2015

This classic German recipe calls for dipping buttery almond-apricot sandwich cookies in bittersweet chocolate. The phenomenal results are well worth the effort.  Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 sticks cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • About 1/2 cup apricot jam
  • 7 ounces almond paste
  • 3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 5 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped
  • 24 walnut halves, toasted

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse  the flour with the granulated sugar and salt. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal with some pea-size pieces remaining. Add the egg and vanilla and pulse until the dough just comes together. Scrape out onto a work surface and pat into a disk. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour. 

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350° and line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough 1/4 inch thick. Using a 2-inch round cookie cutter, stamp out cookies as close together as possible; transfer to the prepared baking sheets. Gather the scraps, re-roll and stamp out more cookies. You should have a total of 48.

Step 3    

Bake the cookies for about 20 minutes, until golden; rotate the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Transfer to a rack to cool. 

Step 4    

In a small saucepan, warm the jam over moderate heat, stirring, until runny, about  3 minutes. Brush a thin layer of jam on 24 of the cookies and top with the remaining cookies.  

Step 5    

In a medium bowl, combine the almond paste with the  confectioners’ sugar and knead until blended. Roll out the almond paste 1/8 inch thick between 2 sheets of parchment paper. Using a 2-inch round cookie cutter, stamp out  24 rounds. Brush the top of each cookie sandwich with another thin layer of jam and top with the rounds of almond paste.

Step 6    

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the chocolate at high power in 30-second bursts until just melted. Stir until smooth. Dip the top of each sandwich cookie in the chocolate, just enough to coat the almond paste; transfer to the baking sheet. Top each cookie with a walnut half. Let the chocolate set before serving.  

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored at room temperature in an airtight container between wax paper for up to 5 days. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up