Haunted House

Brooklyn Jeremy Oertel spikes this old-fashioned variation with Swedish punsch, a spiced, rum-like liqueur. When he first served the drink, a Swedish newspaper cited it as an example of the punsch trend in New York City bars.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the rye, rum, Swedish punsch, Ginger Syrup and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass. Pinch the orange twist over the drink and add to the glass.
