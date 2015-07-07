Haunted House
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Jeremy Oertel

Brooklyn Jeremy Oertel spikes this old-fashioned variation with Swedish punsch, a spiced, rum-like liqueur. When he first served the drink, a Swedish newspaper cited it as an example of the punsch trend in New York City bars. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce rye whiskey
  • 1 ounce Jamaican rum, preferably Appleton V/X
  • 1/2 ounce Kronan Swedish punsch
  • 1/4 ounce Ginger Syrup
  • 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 orange twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the rye, rum, Swedish punsch, Ginger Syrup and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass. Pinch the orange twist over the drink  and add to the glass.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up