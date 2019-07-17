Hatch Chile Smash Burgers

Is this the best burger on the Internet? We think so. This spicy, crispy, cheesy, swoon-inducing smash burger will have you going back for seconds thanks to the cheese and salsa that melt into a queso-like moment and take this burger to the next level. Our Hatch Chile Salsa replaces the acidity of ketchup with just enough heat to keep things interesting. Don’t try to use ground beef with less than 15% fat; it’s crucial to delivering a juicy patty that doesn’t dry out when smashed.
How to Make It
Using your hands, combine beef, onion, chiles, salt, and black pepper in a large bowl just until evenly incorporated. Shape into 8 (2 1/2-ounce) balls.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet or griddle over high until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons oil. Add 4 meatballs, and immediately flatten to 1/4-inch-thickness with a sturdy, wide spatula. Cook until bottoms are crisp and deep brown, about 1 minute. Flip patties, top each with 1 cheese slice, and cook until bottoms are well charred and cheese is melted, 45 seconds to 1 minute. Remove from skillet, and cover to keep warm. Repeat with remaining 2 tablespoons oil, remaining 4 meatballs, and remaining 4 cheese slices.
Preheat broiler to high with oven rack 5 to 6 inches from heat. Brush cut sides of buns with butter. Arrange buns, cut side up, on a baking sheet. Broil in preheated oven until toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Spread each bottom bun half with 1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise, top with 2 patties, and spoon 1 1/2 tablespoons Hatch chile salsa over top. Cover with top bun halves, and serve immediately.