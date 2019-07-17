Hatch Chile Smash Burgers

Is this the best burger on the Internet? We think so. This spicy, crispy, cheesy, swoon-inducing smash burger will have you going back for seconds thanks to the cheese and salsa that melt into a queso-like moment and take this burger to the next level. Our Hatch Chile Salsa replaces the acidity of ketchup with just enough heat to keep things interesting. Don’t try to use ground beef with less than 15% fat; it’s crucial to delivering a juicy patty that doesn’t dry out when smashed.