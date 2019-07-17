Hatch Chile Salsa

Hatch chile obsessives flock to Hatch, New Mexico, every September for the pepper’s namesake festival, but you can buy them online year-round and occasionally from the freezer section at Trader Joe’s. To accentuate their medium-spicy, fruity flavor, we combine them with garlic, sweet onions, and tomatillos in this super-simple salsa that is great in a burger, on enchiladas, or simply spooned over fried eggs.