Hatch Chile Salsa
Victor Protasio
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 14
By Emily Nabors Hall

Hatch chile obsessives flock to Hatch, New Mexico, every September for the pepper’s namesake festival, but you can buy them online year-round and occasionally from the freezer section at Trader Joe’s. To accentuate their medium-spicy, fruity flavor, we combine them with garlic, sweet onions, and tomatillos in this super-simple salsa that is great in a burger, on enchiladas, or simply spooned over fried eggs.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds tomatillos (about 11 medium tomatillos), husks removed, tomatillos cored and quartered
  • 3/4 cup roasted, peeled, and chopped Hatch chiles (from fresh or thawed frozen chiles)
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems
  • 1/4 cup chopped sweet onion
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon agave nectar

How to Make It

Step

Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Add tomatillos, and return to a boil; cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Drain well, and let cool 10 minutes. Transfer to a food processor. Add chiles, cilantro, onion, lime juice, garlic, salt, and agave, and process until mostly smooth, about 30 seconds. Refrigerate in an airtight container up to 2 weeks.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement