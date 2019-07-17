Hatch Chile Salsa

Hatch chile obsessives flock to Hatch, New Mexico, every September for the pepper’s namesake festival, but you can buy them online year-round and occasionally from the freezer section at Trader Joe’s. To accentuate their medium-spicy, fruity flavor, we combine them with garlic, sweet onions, and tomatillos in this super-simple salsa that is great in a burger, on enchiladas, or simply spooned over fried eggs.
How to Make It
Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high. Add tomatillos, and return to a boil; cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Drain well, and let cool 10 minutes. Transfer to a food processor. Add chiles, cilantro, onion, lime juice, garlic, salt, and agave, and process until mostly smooth, about 30 seconds. Refrigerate in an airtight container up to 2 weeks.