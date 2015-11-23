Hatch Chile Enchiladas

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small heavy saucepan, cook the butter and flour over medium high heat, whisking, 1 minute. Pour in the milk and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper and bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Boil 5 minutes, then remove from the heat and whisk in the queso freso. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Reserve the béchamel.

Step 2 In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken and chiles along with their juices, and cook until the chicken is cooked and the liquid is evaporates, about 5 minutes. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°F. Divide the filling between the tortillas. Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the béchamel over the tortillas and sprinkle with the cheddar cheese.