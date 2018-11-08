Hashweh (Spiced-Lamb-and-Rice Pilaf) 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Reem Kassis
December 2018

Hashweh, which literally means “stuffing,” is often used to fill proteins like chicken and lamb. Studded with spiced lamb and crisp nuts, the fragrant pilaf is a meal in itself. For special occasions, Reem Kassis tops it with slow-roasted, melt-in-your-mouth leg of lamb.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Nine-Spice Mix
  • 1 1/2 pounds ground lamb or 80% lean ground beef
  • 2 1/3 cups uncooked jasmine rice
  • 4 cups chicken stock or lower-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup pine nuts, toasted
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 cup whole blanched almonds, toasted

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat butter and olive oil in a large enameled cast-iron casserole or Dutch oven over high. Once butter melts and starts to sizzle, add Nine-Spice Mix, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add lamb, and cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until browned, about 8 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir rice into lamb mixture until grains are coated in drippings, and cook over high, stirring often, until rice is toasted and all of lamb drippings are absorbed, about 4 minutes. Stir in stock; bring to a boil, scraping bottom of pan to loosen browned bits. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed, about 12 minutes.

Step 3    

Using a fork, fold in pine nuts, and season with salt; remove from heat. Cover and let steam 10 minutes. Fluff rice with a fork, and transfer to a serving platter. Scatter almonds over top, and serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up