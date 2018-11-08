Hashweh (Spiced-Lamb-and-Rice Pilaf) 

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat butter and olive oil in a large enameled cast-iron casserole or Dutch oven over high. Once butter melts and starts to sizzle, add Nine-Spice Mix, and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add lamb, and cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until browned, about 8 minutes.

Step 2 Stir rice into lamb mixture until grains are coated in drippings, and cook over high, stirring often, until rice is toasted and all of lamb drippings are absorbed, about 4 minutes. Stir in stock; bring to a boil, scraping bottom of pan to loosen browned bits. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed, about 12 minutes.