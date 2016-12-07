Harissa White Bean Stew with Turmeric Yogurt 

Cookbook author Sarah DiGregorio adds depth and heat to her hearty white bean stew by adding harissa twice: first for the long simmer in the slow cooker, then at the end, to finish the dish with some bright heat. Slideshow: More Hearty Stews Recipes
In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the onion and garlic, season generously with salt and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened and is starting to brown, about 8 minutes. Stir in 1/4 cup of the harissa and the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the cumin and paprika, then add 2 1/2 cups of water and bring to a simmer, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker along with the dried beans, carrots, thyme sprigs, bay leaves, lemon zest and lemon juice. Add 1 tablespoon of salt and 3 1/2 cups of water. Cover and cook on high until the beans are tender, about 6 hours.
Meanwhile, in a small nonstick skillet, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter. Add the turmeric and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until it dissolves, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool slightly, about 5 minutes. Slowly whisk in the yogurt until smooth. Season with salt.
Discard the bay leaves and thyme sprigs from the stew. Just before serving, stir in the thyme leaves, chopped parsley and the remaining 3 tablespoons of harissa; season with salt. Ladle into bowls and garnish with the preserved lemon and parsley leaves. Serve, passing the turmeric yogurt at the table.
Author Name: @GreenChilli
Review Body: Could the cook time be cut down by soaking the beans overnight? and/or using canned beans?
Date Published: 2017-01-10
Author Name: Jocelyn Grayson
Review Body: This was absolutely delicious! Will absolutely make it again. Mine was ready in 5 1/2 hours.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-06
Author Name: kritzow
Review Body: WOW. This was beyond my expectation in the taste department. I tinkered a bit with the recipe- adding canned beans instead of dried (used both Cannellini and some red beans that I had on hand) and thinned the mixture with vegetable stock (thus eliminating the water that was used to hydrate the beans). Loved the punch of harrisa, the brightness of the lemon and coolness of the turmeric yogurt when it all came together. A definite repeat for us especially with big chunks of homemade artisan bread to mop it all up.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-09
Author Name: Dianae Weeks
Review Body: Comfort food that's healthy! So much flavor too. I love the subtle heat of the harrissa cooked in then the tang of using it as a condiment topping along with the bright preserved lemon. The tumeric yogurt I was suspicious of but adds a nice rich coolness and touch of exotic. So warming on a cold winter's day. I had it for lunch and supper!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-17