Harissa-Spiced Salmon with Israeli Couscous
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
March 2016

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple combines spicy harissa and sweet agave to make a delicious rub for his crisp-skinned salmon fillet.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup Israeli couscous
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon chopped chives
  • 1/2 cup chopped mint
  • 1/2 cup chopped parsley
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pound salmon fillet in 1 piece, cut from the tail end
  • 2 tablespoons harissa
  • 1 tablespoon agave

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add the couscous and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until al dente,  10 minutes. Drain well; let cool.  

Step 2    

In a bowl, toss the couscous with 1/2 cup of the chives, the mint, parsley, lemon juice and oil. Season with salt and pepper. 

Step 3    

Gently curl the salmon over the edge of a ceramic baking dish, skin side up. Make 5 or 6 slashes in the fillet about 1/2 inch deep. In a bowl, whisk the harissa, agave and the remaining chives. Rub all over the salmon and in the slashes; season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Transfer the fish, skin side up, to a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast for 8 minutes, until barely cooked. Turn on the broiler and broil for 3 to 5 minutes, until nearly cooked through and the skin is crisp. Cut the salmon into 4 pieces and serve with the couscous.

