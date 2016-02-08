Harissa-Spiced Salmon with Israeli Couscous

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Add the couscous and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until al dente, 10 minutes. Drain well; let cool.

Step 2 In a bowl, toss the couscous with 1/2 cup of the chives, the mint, parsley, lemon juice and oil. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Gently curl the salmon over the edge of a ceramic baking dish, skin side up. Make 5 or 6 slashes in the fillet about 1/2 inch deep. In a bowl, whisk the harissa, agave and the remaining chives. Rub all over the salmon and in the slashes; season with salt and pepper.