Harissa-Spiced Carrot Soup with Almonds and Rosemary 

Combine carrots, broth, 1 cup water, harissa paste, and salt in a high-speed blender. Pulse until carrots are finely chopped, about 1 minute. Gradually increase speed to high, and puree until soup is smooth and steaming, 6 to 7 minutes. With blender running, gradually add butter pieces, and puree until soup is emulsified, about 1 minute.

Step 2

Heat oil in an 8-inch skillet over medium until shimmering, 1 to 2 minutes. Add almonds and rosemary, and fry, stirring often, until sizzling stops and rosemary is crisp, 30 to 45 seconds. Remove from heat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer almonds and rosemary to paper towels to drain. Reserve oil.