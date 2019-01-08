Harissa-Spiced Carrot Soup with Almonds and Rosemary 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
February 2019

A high-speed blender not only cooks and purees the carrots at the same time, but also perfectly emulsifies butter into the soup, which adds richness and velvety texture.

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds large carrots, peeled and diced (about 5 1/3 cups)
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 teaspoons harissa paste
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup marcona almonds
  • 1/4 cup fresh rosemary leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine carrots, broth, 1 cup water, harissa paste, and salt in a high-speed blender. Pulse until carrots are finely chopped, about 1 minute. Gradually increase speed to high, and puree until soup is smooth and steaming, 6 to 7 minutes. With blender running, gradually add butter pieces, and puree until soup is emulsified, about 1 minute.

Step 2    

Heat oil in an 8-inch skillet over medium until shimmering, 1 to 2 minutes. Add almonds and rosemary, and fry, stirring often, until sizzling stops and rosemary is crisp, 30 to 45 seconds. Remove from heat. Using a slotted spoon, transfer almonds and rosemary to paper towels to drain. Reserve oil.

