Harissa-Marinated Steak
© Russ Crandall
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Russ Crandall
June 2015

Preparing the harissa ahead of time allows the home chef to create a complex and full-flavored steak in a matter of minutes. Slideshow: Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 dried large mild chiles
  • 1 small spicy chile (Thai chile or similar) plus more to add spiciness, stems and seeds removed
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon caraway seeds
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • Four 10-ounce steaks

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the harissa

Soak the chile peppers for 30 minutes in warm water until soft, then remove the stems and seeds. Blend the ingredients until smooth. For best results, refrigerate overnight before using.

Step 2    Prepare the Steak

Spoon the harissa evenly onto the steaks, then set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes. Grill over direct, high heat to your liking. Rest for 5 minutes, then serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up