Harissa-Marinated Steak

Preparing the harissa ahead of time allows the home chef to create a complex and full-flavored steak in a matter of minutes. Slideshow: Steak Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1 Make the harissa
Soak the chile peppers for 30 minutes in warm water until soft, then remove the stems and seeds. Blend the ingredients until smooth. For best results, refrigerate overnight before using.
Step 2 Prepare the Steak
Spoon the harissa evenly onto the steaks, then set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes. Grill over direct, high heat to your liking. Rest for 5 minutes, then serve.
