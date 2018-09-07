Harissa-Lamb Skillet Lasagna

How to Make It

Step 1 Chopped fresh flat-leaf Heat oil in a deep 12- to 14-inch skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Add lamb, and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook, breaking up meat with a spoon, until fat has rendered and meat is browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer lamb to a bowl, and set aside. Spoon off and discard all but 1 tablespoon rendered drippings from skillet.

Step 2 Reduce heat to medium, and add onion, harissa, garlic, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in spinach until just wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in lasagna noodles, marinara, stock, and reserved lamb (it’s OK if noodles aren’t completely submerged). Bring to a simmer over high; reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until pasta is al dente and most of sauce is absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring once after 10 minutes.