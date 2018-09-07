Harissa-Lamb Skillet Lasagna
Justin Walker
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
October 2018

Chicken broth dials up the richness of this stovetop lasagna, while harissa and ground lamb add a modern, Middle Eastern twist.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound ground lamb
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1 yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons harissa paste (such as Dea Harissa)
  • 3 medium garlic cloves, sliced
  • 6 cups fresh spinach leaves
  • 1 pound uncooked dried lasagna noodles, broken into 1- to 2-inch pieces
  • 3 cups jarred marinara sauce
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 1 1/4 cups whole-milk ricotta cheese
  • 3/4 ounce Parmesan cheese, finely grated (about 1/2 cup), plus more for serving
  • Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Chopped fresh flat-leaf Heat oil in a deep 12- to 14-inch skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Add lamb, and season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook, breaking up meat with a spoon, until fat has rendered and meat is browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer lamb to a bowl, and set aside. Spoon off and discard all but 1 tablespoon rendered drippings from skillet.

Step 2    

Reduce heat to medium, and add onion, harissa, garlic, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining ¼ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in spinach until just wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in lasagna noodles, marinara, stock, and reserved lamb (it’s OK if noodles aren’t completely submerged). Bring to a simmer over high; reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and cook until pasta is al dente and most of sauce is absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring once after 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Dollop ricotta over lasagna, and sprinkle with Parmesan. Cover and cook over medium-low until cheese is hot and melted, about 5 minutes. Garnish with parsley and additional Parmesan. Serve with a big green salad and garlic bread.

