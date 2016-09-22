Haricots Verts Salad with Crispy Potato Chips

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400° and grease 2 large rimmed baking sheets with olive oil. In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, 1/4 cup of the olive oil and the thyme. Season generously with salt and pepper and toss well. Spread the potatoes in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets. Bake for about 15 minutes, until browned on the bottom. Using a thin spatula, flip the potatoes and bake for 15 minutes longer, until they are crisp. Sprinkle with salt and let cool completely.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the haricots verts until crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and cool under running water. Pat dry with paper towels, then cut the beans in half.