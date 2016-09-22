Haricots Verts Salad with Crispy Potato Chips
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
November 2016

In a riff on a traditional green bean casserole, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes a bright and punchy green bean salad with a mustard vinaigrette and tops it with crispy oven-baked Yukon Gold potato chips. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing
  • 1 1/2 pounds baby Yukon Gold potatoes, sliced 1 / 8 inch thick
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 pounds haricots verts, trimmed
  • 1/4 cup minced shallot
  • 3 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 cup coarsely chopped parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400° and grease 2 large rimmed baking sheets with olive oil. In a large bowl, combine the potatoes, 1/4 cup of the olive oil and the thyme. Season generously with salt and pepper and toss well. Spread the potatoes in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets. Bake for about 15 minutes, until browned on the bottom. Using a thin spatula, flip the potatoes and bake for 15 minutes longer, until they are crisp. Sprinkle with salt and let cool completely.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the haricots verts until crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and cool under running water. Pat dry with paper towels, then cut the beans in half.

Step 3    

In a large serving bowl, whisk the shallot with the vinegar and a pinch of salt and let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in the mustard and the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the haricots verts and parsley, season generously with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Scatter the crisp potatoes on top before serving.

Make Ahead

The haricots verts salad can be refrigerated for up to 6 hours. Stir in the parsley before serving. The crispy potato chips can be kept at room temperature overnight.

