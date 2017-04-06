Haricots Verts and Potato Salad with Pesto 

How to Make It

Step 1 Fill a large bowl with ice water. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the basil until just wilted, about 10 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to the ice water to cool. Remove the basil and pat dry with paper towels. Keep the water boiling.

Step 2 In a small square of cheesecloth, tie the sage, rosemary, bay leaf and peppercorns into a bundle. Add the herb bundle and haricots verts to the saucepan and cook until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the haricots verts to the ice water to cool. Do not remove the herb bundle. Add the potatoes to the saucepan and cook over moderate heat until just tender when pierced with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain and transfer to the ice water with the haricots verts. Let cool completely, then drain the vegetables and pat dry. Cut the potatoes in half or, if large, slice 1/4 inch thick. Transfer the vegetables to a large serving bowl. Discard the herb bundle.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the garlic until finely chopped. Add the blanched basil, the pine nuts and cheeses and pulse until finely chopped. With the machine on, drizzle in the olive oil until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.