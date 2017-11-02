Hanukkah Doughnuts 
John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : 24
Andrew Zimmern
December 2017

Hebrew for “doughnuts,” sufganiyot are the most popular Hanukkah food in Israel. These fried treats are simply made from balls of yeast dough and filled with chocolate, creams, curd or, as here, jam. Bakeries and markets start frying them weeks before the actual holiday and keep going until the week after. With TV chef Andrew Zimmern’s recipe, you can prepare them year-round. Slideshow: More Hanukkah Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup whole milk 
  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast 
  • 3 cups plus 1 tablespoon  all-purpose flour 
  • 1/3 cup superfine sugar 
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature, diced 
  • 1 large egg 
  • 4 teaspoons Armagnac or apple brandy 
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 5 cups canola oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 1 cup granulated sugar 
  • 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon 
  • 3 cups strawberry jam 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small microwavable bowl, warm the milk at high power to 110°, 1 minute. Sprinkle the yeast over the milk  and let stand until foamy, about  10 minutes. 

Step 2    

In a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the flour with the superfine sugar. Add the milk mixture, the butter, egg, Armagnac, vanilla and salt. Knead at low speed, scraping down the side of the bowl, until the dough starts to come together, about 4 minutes. Increase the speed to medium and knead until the dough  is soft and pulls away from the bowl, about 10 minutes. 

Step 3    

Lightly brush a large bowl with oil. Place the dough in the bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let stand in a warm spot until doubled in size, about 2 hours. Lightly brush 2 rimmed baking sheets with oil. Punch down the dough and cut in half. Roll  each half into a 12-inch log. Cut each log into 12 equal pieces, roll into balls and arrange on the prepared baking sheets, about 3 inches apart. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand until doubled in size, about 1 1/2 hours. 

Step 4    

In a medium bowl, combine the granulated sugar with  the cinnamon. 

Step 5    

In a large saucepan, heat the 5 cups of oil over moderate heat to 325°. Working in batches, fry the doughnuts, turning once, until golden, about 2 minutes per side. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the doughnuts as they’re done to the cinnamon sugar and toss to coat. Let cool on a rack, about 15 minutes. 

Step 6    

Spoon the jam into a pastry bag or small resealable plastic bag with 1 corner snipped. Pipe about 2 tablespoons of jam  into 2 opposite ends of each doughnut and serve as soon  as possible. 

Make Ahead

The doughnuts can be stored in an airtight container overnight.

