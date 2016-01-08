Hand-Torn Pasta with Pickled Tomatoes and Herbs

How to Make It

Step 1 make the pickled tomatoes In a medium saucepan, combine the rice vinegar, tamari, fish sauce, ginger, chiles, sugar and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a simmer over moderate heat. Let cool slightly, then add the tomatoes. Let stand at room temperature for 2 hours. Drain the tomatoes; discard the ginger and chiles.

Step 2 meanwhile, make the pasta In a standing mixer fitted with the paddle, combine the eggs, egg yolks and 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the 2 cups of flour and 1 1/2 teaspoons of salt and mix until the dough comes together. Knead the dough on an unfloured surface for 30 seconds, then wrap in plastic and let stand at room temperature for 1 hour.

Step 3 Cut the dough into 2 pieces. Working with 1 piece at a time and keeping the other covered, roll the dough through successively narrower settings on a pasta machine until the pasta is very thin. Dust with flour and let stand on a work surface, turning the pasta once or twice, until slightly dry, about 30 minutes. Tear the pasta into 2-inch pieces and toss with flour.

Step 4 Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 3 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water.