Hand-Cut Tagliatelle with Porcini and Herbs 

How to Make It

Step 1 Peel stems of mushrooms, if woody; separate stems from caps. Reserve 4 of the firmest caps. Slice remaining mushroom caps into 1/4-inch slices, no more than 2 inches long. Finely chop mushrooms stems, and set aside.

Step 2 Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onions and thyme; cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender and translucent, about 8 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil, and increase heat to high. Add sliced mushroom caps and chopped stems, and cook, undisturbed, 4 minutes. Stir in garlic and 2 teaspoons salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes. Add wine, and cook, undisturbed, until liquid is reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in crushed red pepper and black pepper. Remove and discard thyme sprigs.

Step 3 Meanwhile, shave reserved 4 mushroom caps on a mandoline or slice very finely with a sharp knife. Set aside.

Step 4 Bring 6 quarts water to a boil in a large pot over high. Add 1/4 cup salt, and stir to dissolve. Add pasta, and cook until al dente, 4 to 6 minutes. Reserve 2 cups cooking liquid; drain pasta.