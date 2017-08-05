Hamachi Vietnamese Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Ludovic Lefebvre

In chef Ludo Lefebvre’s version of this southeast Asian salad, buttery slices of sushi-quality fish and crispy shallots find balance on a papaya-and-jicama bed with tangy, sweet and herbal flavors.   Slideshow: More Vietnamese Recipes

Ingredients

PICKLED RED ONIONS:

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons coriander seeds
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/2 cup sherry vinegar
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 small red onion, julienned

VINAIGRETTE:

  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoon crushed palm sugar or light brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 bird’s eye chiles or jalapeños, seeded and finely chopped

FRIED SHALLOTS AND LOTUS ROOT:

  • Neutral oil, for frying
  • 7 ounces shallots, thinly sliced crosswise
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • One 6-inch piece of lotus root, peeled and thinly sliced crosswise

HAMACHI SALAD:

  • 2 1/2 cups finely julienned green papaya
  • 2 1/2 cups finely julienned jicama
  • 1/4 green banana, peeled and finely julienned
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed Thai basil leaves, quartered if large
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed cilantro
  • 10 ounces sushi-grade skinless hamachi or tuna fillet, thinly sliced
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the pickled red onions Tie the coriander seeds with the peppercorns in a cheesecloth bundle. In a small nonreactive saucepan, combine the water and sugar and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, stir in the vinegar, wine, spice bundle and red onion julienne and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the onions and discard the spice bundle.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, make the vinaigrette In another small saucepan, combine the water and sugar and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, about 3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, stir in the fish sauce, lime juice, garlic and chiles.

Step 3    

Fry the shallots and lotus root In a small skillet, heat 1/4 inch of the oil until shimmering. Add the sliced shallot and fry over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the fried shallot to paper towels to drain and cool; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Repeat with the sliced lotus root.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, combine the green papaya with the jicama, green banana, basil and cilantro. Add some of the vinaigrette and toss to coat. Mound the salad on a platter, arrange the fish on top and sprinkle with the fried shallots and lotus root. Serve, passing the pickled shallots and lime wedges at the table so everyone can customize her own plate.

Make Ahead

The pickled onions can be refrigerated in the brine for up to 3 days. The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight. The fried shallots and lotus root can be stored in an airtight container overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up