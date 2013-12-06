Ham Powder

Spain is famous for its hams (jamones)—whole pork legs hang in shop windows and home kitchens. With this ingenious recipe, Juan Mari and Elena Arzak play up the ubiquity of the national staple by transforming it into a simple seasoning—implying that in Spain, ham is as commonplace as salt. Try it sprinkled over scrambled eggs or a pan-seared chicken breast. Just be sure to use serrano ham, which is lean enough to grind into a powder when dried. More Spanish Dishes