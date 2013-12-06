Ham Powder
Elena Arzak and Juan Mari Arzak
August 2007

Spain is famous for its hams (jamones)—whole pork legs hang in shop windows and home kitchens. With this ingenious recipe, Juan Mari and Elena Arzak play up the ubiquity of the national staple by transforming it into a simple seasoning—implying that in Spain, ham is as commonplace as salt. Try it sprinkled over scrambled eggs or a pan-seared chicken breast. Just be sure to use serrano ham, which is lean enough to grind into a powder when dried.    More Spanish Dishes  

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce thinly sliced serrano ham, torn into 3-inch pieces
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 200°. Arrange the ham slices in a single layer on a large baking sheet or cookie sheet and bake until dried and crisp, about 1 hour. Let the ham slices cool completely.

Step 2    

In a mini food processor or a spice grinder, grind the ham to a fine powder. Season with a pinch of salt.

Make Ahead

The ham powder can be stored for up to a week at room temperature in an airtight container.

