Ham-Jam Sandwiches

No summer picnic is complete without these effortless sandwiches from 2007 Best New Chef Gabriel Rucker, the genius behind Portland knockouts Le Pigeon, Canard, and Little Bird Bistro. Best-quality baguettes get a thick slather of butter and goat cheese, dollops of jewel-toned Blueberry-Beaujolais Jam, and ribbons of salty prosciutto. Wrap these sandwiches in plastic wrap and stash in the top of your cooler for a perfect lunch on a sunny Saturday.
How to Make It
Combine cheese and butter in bowl of a food processor; pulse until smooth. (Goat cheese butter may be covered and set aside at room temperature until ready to assemble sandwiches, up to 2 hours.)
Cut baguette in half lengthwise; spread 1 cut side with goat cheese butter, and top with a layer of prosciutto. Spread second cut side with jam, and place on top of other half. Cut baguette into even pieces, and serve.