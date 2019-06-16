Ham-Jam Sandwiches
Victor Protasio
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
By Gabriel Rucker
July 2019

No summer picnic is complete without these effortless sandwiches from 2007 Best New Chef Gabriel Rucker, the genius behind Portland knockouts Le Pigeon, Canard, and Little Bird Bistro. Best-quality baguettes get a thick slather of butter and goat cheese, dollops of jewel-toned Blueberry-Beaujolais Jam, and ribbons of salty prosciutto. Wrap these sandwiches in plastic wrap and stash in the top of your cooler for a perfect lunch on a sunny Saturday.

Ingredients

  • 3 ounces goat cheese
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter (2 ounces), softened
  • 1 (20-inch) good-quality baguette
  • 5 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto
  • 1/3 cup Blueberry-Beaujolais Jam

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine cheese and butter in bowl of a food processor; pulse until smooth. (Goat cheese butter may be covered and set aside at room temperature until ready to assemble sandwiches, up to 2 hours.)

Step 2    

Cut baguette in half lengthwise; spread 1 cut side with goat cheese butter, and top with a layer of prosciutto. Spread second cut side with jam, and place on top of other half. Cut baguette into even pieces, and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Light-bodied cru Beaujolais.

