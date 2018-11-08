Ham Broth 

Step 1

Combine 16 cups water, ham bone, onions, celery, and carrot in a large stockpot over medium. Bring to a simmer, skimming off scum that rises to the top. Add peppercorns, parsley, thyme, and bay leaves. Reduce heat to low, and cook until ham bone meat is pale and broth is fragrant, 3 to 4 hours. Remove from heat, and season with salt to taste. Let cool. Pour cooled broth through a fine wire-mesh strainer over a bowl. Discard solids.