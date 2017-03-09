Ham-Brined Pork Chops

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, whisk the warm water with the honey, 1/3 cup of salt, the peppercorns and mustard seeds until the honey and salt are dissolved; let cool completely. Add the pork chops to the brine, cover and refrigerate overnight. Bring to room temperature in the brine 30 minutes before cooking.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with the shallots and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for about 15 minutes, until the tomatoes start to wrinkle and the shallots are tender and lightly browned. Let cool completely. Increase the oven temperature to 425°.

Step 3 In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar with 2 tablespoons of the canola oil and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper. Prepare an ice bath. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the snap peas until crisp-tender, about 1 minute. Drain and transfer to the ice bath. Once the snap peas are cool, drain well, pat dry and transfer to the bowl with the vinaigrette. Gently fold in the tomatoes, shallots, onion, parsley and chives and season with salt.