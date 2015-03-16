Ham-and-Potato Salad
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
José Andrés
April 2015

In his elevated version of potato salad, star chef José Andrés combines fingerling potatoes, smoky ham and cucumbers in a whipped deviled egg dressing. Slideshow: More Potato Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds fingerling potatoes
  • Salt
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 hard-cooked large egg yolks, mashed with a fork
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced cornichons
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
  • Pinch of cayenne
  • 1/4 cup plus 1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • Pepper
  • One 1/2-pound piece of smoked ham, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 1/2 English cucumber, chopped
  • 4 cups mesclun (2 ounces)
  • Pickled okra, halved lengthwise, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan,  cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly, then cut in half lengthwise.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the egg yolks, cornichons, shallot, horseradish, cayenne, 1/4 cup  of the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of the vinegar. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the  potatoes with half of the dressing. Fold in the ham and cucumber and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to plates or a platter.

Step 4    

In another bowl, toss the mesclun with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon each of olive oil and vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Arrange on top of and around the ham-and-potato salad. Garnish with pickled okra and serve, passing additional dressing  at the table.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this salad with a berry-rich sparkling rosé cava.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up