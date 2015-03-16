Ham-and-Potato Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly, then cut in half lengthwise.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the egg yolks, cornichons, shallot, horseradish, cayenne, 1/4 cup of the olive oil and 2 tablespoons of the vinegar. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 3 In a large bowl, toss the potatoes with half of the dressing. Fold in the ham and cucumber and season with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to plates or a platter.