Ham and Potato Chip Tortilla

Preheat the broiler and position a rack 8 inches from the heat. In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Add the potato chips and mash to break them up.

Step 2

In a large ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the diced ham and sliced scallions and cook over high heat for 1 minute. Add the eggs and cook until set on the bottom and side, about 3 minutes. Broil the tortilla for about 2 minutes, until the top is lightly browned and the eggs are set. Slide the tortilla onto a plate, cut into wedges and serve.