Ham and Potato Chip Tortilla
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Grace Parisi
December 2012

Adding jalapeño potato chips to a simple egg tortilla (a Spanish omelet) gives it a salty, spicy zing. Serve extra chips on the side. Slideshow: Holiday Entertaining Shortcuts

Ingredients

  • 1 dozen large eggs
  • One 5-ounce bag jalapeño potato chips, lightly crushed
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • One 1/2-pound ham steak, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 3 large scallions, sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler and position a rack 8 inches from the heat. In a large bowl, beat the eggs. Add the potato chips and mash to break them up.

Step 2    

In a large ovenproof nonstick skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the diced ham and sliced scallions and cook over high heat for 1 minute. Add the eggs and cook until set on the bottom and side, about 3 minutes. Broil the tortilla for about 2 minutes, until the top is lightly browned and the eggs are set. Slide the tortilla onto a plate, cut into wedges and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up