Halvah Parfait with Figs and Spiced Crumble

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the parfait In a small saucepan, bring the cream just to a simmer. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg yolks with the sugar until thickened and pale yellow, about 3 minutes. Beating constantly, slowly drizzle in the hot cream until well blended. Continue beating until the mixture is lightened and lukewarm, about 8 minutes. Beat in the lebneh and halvah at low speed until well blended, about 2 minutes. Evenly spread the mixture in a 9-inch-square metal pan lined with plastic wrap; freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.

Step 2 Make the crumble Preheat the oven to 350°. In a spice grinder, finely grind the Sichuan peppercorns. Transfer to a bowl and mix in all of the remaining dry ingredients, then beat in the butter until the mixture forms small pebbles. Spread the peppercorn crumble on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, stirring a few times, until golden. Let cool.

Step 3 Make the date puree In a saucepan, combine the dates and Port and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the dates break down, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a food processor and puree until smooth. Scrape into a bowl.

Step 4 Make the spiced figs In a nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the figs cut side down and cook over moderately low heat, until golden on both sides, about 4 minutes total. Add the honey, cardamom, ginger and coriander and cook, stirring, until lightly caramelized, about 2 minutes. Add the sherry and vinegar and cook, stirring, until the liquid thickens, 3 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool.