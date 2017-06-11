Halloween Sugar Cookie Pizza
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Food & Wine

This is a playful riff on the classic margarita pizza, made with a crisp sugar cookie “crust,” strawberry jam and marshmallows. This would also be terrific with a peanut butter cookie crust. Slideshow: More Halloween Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1 1/2 stick unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 large egg, at room temperature
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 1 cup strawberry jam with or without seeds
  • 1 1/2 cup large marshmallows, some torn into smaller pieces

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt.

Step 2    

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the sugar with the butter at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla until incorporated, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until the dough just comes together. Gather and pat the dough into a 7-inch disk. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the coconut in a pie plate and toast for about 10 minutes, until golden. Let cool. Line an inverted baking sheet or a pizza tray with parchment paper. Transfer the dough to the baking sheet. Bake in the center of the oven for 30 minutes, until golden around the edge. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, preheat the broiler. Spread the strawberry jam over the cookie crust leaving a 1-inch border around the edge. Arrange the marshmallows over the jam. Broil 5 to 6 inches from the heat, until the marshmallows are golden.

Step 5    

Scatter the toasted coconut over the pizza, slice into wedges and serve.

Make Ahead

The cookie dough can be frozen for up to 1 month.

