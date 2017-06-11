Halloween Sugar Cookie Pizza

This is a playful riff on the classic margarita pizza, made with a crisp sugar cookie “crust,” strawberry jam and marshmallows. This would also be terrific with a peanut butter cookie crust. Slideshow: More Halloween Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the sugar with the butter at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla until incorporated, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until the dough just comes together. Gather and pat the dough into a 7-inch disk. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the coconut in a pie plate and toast for about 10 minutes, until golden. Let cool. Line an inverted baking sheet or a pizza tray with parchment paper. Transfer the dough to the baking sheet. Bake in the center of the oven for 30 minutes, until golden around the edge. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Meanwhile, preheat the broiler. Spread the strawberry jam over the cookie crust leaving a 1-inch border around the edge. Arrange the marshmallows over the jam. Broil 5 to 6 inches from the heat, until the marshmallows are golden.
Scatter the toasted coconut over the pizza, slice into wedges and serve.
Author Name: GabyCas
Review Body: I really did enjoyed this! Looks like a pizza but tastes like a cookie!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-28
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: Sugar + pizza = not my thing.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-06-27
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: I will definitely try this at home as a fun dessert for my family.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-28