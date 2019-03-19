Halloumi Fritto Misto
Jen Causey
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Food & Wine

Greece’s answer to fried mozzarella, halloumi, is a firm cheese with a high melting point that makes it perfect for high-heat frying. The inside becomes salty, rich, and softened without turning gooey. Alongside the halloumi, fried lemons slices, olives, and peperoncini offer a palate-cleansing hit of brine and citrus that will keep you coming back for more. Don’t forget the cooling yogurt sauce, which keeps these addictive halloumi fries nice and fresh.

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil
  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour (about 5 3/8 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 4 teaspoons chile-lime seasoning (such as Tajín), divided
  • 2 medium lemons
  • 2 (8.8-ounce) packages halloumi cheese, patted dry, halved, and cut into 1/2-inch-wide strips
  • 6 whole pickled peperoncini, sliced lengthwise and patted dry
  • 1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives
  • 1/2 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt (about 4 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon yellow mustard
  • Chopped fresh mint

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pour vegetable oil to a depth of 2 1/2 inches in a large, deep Dutch oven; heat over medium-high to 350°F.

Step 2    

Whisk together flour, cornstarch, and 3 teaspoons chile-lime seasoning in a large shallow bowl, and set aside.

Step 3    

Cut1 lemon into thin slices; remove and discard seeds. Cut remaining lemon in half; squeeze 1 lemon half to equal 1 tablespoon juice, and set aside. Reserve remaining lemon half for another use.

Step 4    

Working in batches, dredge halloumi, lemon slices, pepperoncini, and olives in flour mixture, shaking off excess, and add to hot oil. Fry until golden brown and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes, turning halfway through frying. Using a spider or slotted spoon, remove fritto misto from oil, and drain on a wire rack set inside a baking sheet. (Adjust heat between batches to maintain temperature as needed.)

Step 5    

Whisk together yogurt, mayonnaise, mustard, reserved lemon juice, and remaining 1 teaspoon chile-lime seasoning in a small bowl until blended. Transfer fritto misto to a serving platter; garnish with mint, and serve with chile-lime sauce.

