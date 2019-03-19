Halloumi Fritto Misto

Greece’s answer to fried mozzarella, halloumi, is a firm cheese with a high melting point that makes it perfect for high-heat frying. The inside becomes salty, rich, and softened without turning gooey. Alongside the halloumi, fried lemons slices, olives, and peperoncini offer a palate-cleansing hit of brine and citrus that will keep you coming back for more. Don’t forget the cooling yogurt sauce, which keeps these addictive halloumi fries nice and fresh.