Halibut with Smoked Oyster Sauce 

How to Make It

Step 1 Set a fine sieve over a large bowl. In a medium saucepan, combine the clam broth, mushrooms, celery, fennel, kombu, and 4 cups of water; bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat for 1 hour. Strain the broth into the prepared bowl; discard the solids. Season the broth with salt, if needed, and keep warm.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, cover the fermented black beans with 1 inch of water, and let soak for 20 minutes.

Step 3 In a small skillet, heat the sunflower oil. Add the garlic and minced ginger, and cook over medium heat, stirring, until the garlic is golden brown, about 1 minute.

Step 4 Drain the black beans, discarding the liquid. In a food processor, pulse the black beans, garlic mixture, smoked oysters, oyster sauce, and 2 tablespoons of water until smooth. Scrape the smoked oyster sauce into a small bowl.

Step 5 In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the rice bran oil until shimmering. Season the fish with salt and pepper, and cook over moderately high heat until opaque throughout, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a heatproof platter.

Step 6 In a small skillet, heat the peanut oil until very hot, about 1 minute. Immediately pour the oil over the fish.