Halibut With Roasted Potatoes And Romanesco Salad
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Chris Cosentino

Fish sauce brings a solid punch of flavor to a dish,” says Chris Cosentino of Porcellino in San Francisco. Here he combines the umami-rich condiment with lemon juice to make a savory-tangy dressing for roasted potatoes and Romanesco—a nuttier, crunchier relative of broccoli and cauliflower. If Romanesco isn’t available, you can simply substitute cauliflower. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound baby Yukon Gold or fingerling potatoes, scrubbed and cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds
  • 2 cups 1-inch Romanesco or cauliflower florets (from a 1-pound head)
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 cup pitted Castelvetrano olives, halved
  • Four 6-ounce halibut fillets with skin, about 2 inches thick, patted dry
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the potatoes and Romanesco with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, 2 thyme sprigs, 1 garlic clove and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Spread the vegetables in an even layer and roast for 20 minutes, until tender and browned on the bottom. Scatter the olives on top and  roast until warmed, about 3 minutes longer. Discard the thyme.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Generously season the fish with salt and pepper and add to the skillet, skin side down, along with the remaining thyme sprig and garlic clove. Cook over moderate heat until the fish is golden brown on the bottom and releases easily from the pan, about 10 minutes. Turn the fish, add  2 more tablespoons of olive oil to the skillet and cook, spooning the oil over the fish, until the fillets are white throughout, about 3 minutes. Transfer the fish to plates. 

Step 3    

Transfer the roasted vegetables to a large bowl and toss with the lemon juice, fish sauce, parsley and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, spoon around the fish and serve.

