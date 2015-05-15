Halibut in Parchment with Corn and Tomatoes
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Kish
June 2015

Chef Kristen Kish keeps it simple by roasting halibut, corn, tomatoes and green beans all in one simple packet, allowing the flavors to merge into one delicious meal. Slideshow: More Halibut Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 1 1/2-pound center-cut skinless halibut fillet (1 inch thick)
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
  • 1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns, plus ground pepper for seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon whole coriander seeds
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 4 ears of corn, kernels cut off 3, 1 cob reserved
  • 6 ounces wax or green beans, trimmed (2 cups)
  • 15 small cherry tomatoes (about 8 ounces), preferably on the vine
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 3 tarragon sprigs
  • 2 thyme sprigs
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed
  • 3 tablespoons water

How to Make It

Step 1    

Arrange the halibut in a shallow baking dish. In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup of water with the sugar, fennel seeds, peppercorns, coriander seeds and 2 1/2 tablespoons of kosher salt and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring, until the salt and sugar dissolve. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in 3 cups of ice water. Pour the cold brine over the halibut and let stand at room temperature for 25 minutes. Remove the halibut from the brine and pat dry; discard the brine. Season the halibut lightly on one side with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Arrange a 12-by-32-inch piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet. Mound the corn kernels on one half of the parchment paper and top with the fish, skinless side up, leaving a 3-inch border on 3 sides. Top with the beans and tomatoes, then drizzle with  the oil and vinegar. Scatter the tarragon and thyme on top. Set the reserved corn cob next to the fish. Top the fish with the cubed butter. Fold the parchment over the fish and pleat, fold and crimp the edges to seal; add the water before completely sealing the packet.

Step 3    

Roast for 20 minutes, until the halibut is just opaque throughout. Transfer the packet to a serving platter, open and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this delicate halibut dish with a vibrant, lemon-scented Spanish white.

