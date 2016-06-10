Halibut with Einkorn, Morels and Tempura Ramps
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Edouardo Jordan
July 2016

This elegant dish from Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan features high-in-protein einkorn, the oldest and smallest variety of wheat berry and the only one that’s never been hybridized. Its sweetness is perfect with the earthy morels. The fried ramps are more than just a flourish—they’re spectacularly tasty. Slideshow: More Halibut Recipes

Ingredients

HALIBUT

  • 1/4 cup kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • Four 5-ounce skinless halibut fillets
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

EINKORN

  • 1 cup einkorn or wheat berries
  • 1/2 yellow onion
  • 1 bay leaf

MORELS

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 pound fresh morels, cleaned (4 cups)
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped onion
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 1 teaspoon chopped thyme, plus thyme leaves for garnish

PRESERVED LEMON VINAIGRETTE

  • 1 preserved lemon, seeded and chopped (3 ounces)
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons muscatel vinegar or sherry vinegar

TEMPURA RAMPS

  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 3/4 cup (4 ounces) all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/2 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 cup chilled soda water
  • 4 ramps, trimmed

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the halibut

In a bowl, whisk 4 cups of water with the  1/4 cup of salt. Add the halibut; refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the einkorn

In a medium saucepan, combine the einkorn, onion and bay leaf with enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil and cook over moderate heat until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl; discard the onion and bay leaf.

Step 3    Make the morels

In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the morels and onion and season with salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the morels are tender and dry, 8 minutes. Reserve half of the morels in a bowl; add the rest to the einkorn and stir in the parsley and chopped thyme.

Step 4    Make the vinaigrette

In a blender, puree all of the ingredients until smooth. Add 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette to the einkorn, season with salt and mix well.

Step 5    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Remove the halibut from the brine and pat dry. Rub with the olive oil and season with salt. Arrange on the sheet and bake for 8 minutes, until just cooked through but not browned. Drizzle with the lemon juice.

Step 6    Meanwhile, fry the ramps

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of oil to 350°. Set a rack over a baking sheet and line with paper towels. In a bowl, whisk all of the ingredients except the soda and ramps. Whisk in the cold soda to form a batter. Dip the ramps in the batter, letting the excess drip off. Fry the ramps in batches, turning, until crisp, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the paper towels to drain.

Step 7    

Spread the vinaigrette into bowls. Top with the einkorn and halibut. Garnish with the morels, ramps and thyme.

Notes

Einkorn is available at natural markets and on amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

Vibrant California Chardonnay.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up