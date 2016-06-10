Halibut with Einkorn, Morels and Tempura Ramps

This elegant dish from Seattle chef Edouardo Jordan features high-in-protein einkorn, the oldest and smallest variety of wheat berry and the only one that’s never been hybridized. Its sweetness is perfect with the earthy morels. The fried ramps are more than just a flourish—they’re spectacularly tasty. Slideshow: More Halibut Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, whisk 4 cups of water with the 1/4 cup of salt. Add the halibut; refrigerate for 1 hour.
In a medium saucepan, combine the einkorn, onion and bay leaf with enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil and cook over moderate heat until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl; discard the onion and bay leaf.
In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the morels and onion and season with salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the morels are tender and dry, 8 minutes. Reserve half of the morels in a bowl; add the rest to the einkorn and stir in the parsley and chopped thyme.
In a blender, puree all of the ingredients until smooth. Add 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette to the einkorn, season with salt and mix well.
Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Remove the halibut from the brine and pat dry. Rub with the olive oil and season with salt. Arrange on the sheet and bake for 8 minutes, until just cooked through but not browned. Drizzle with the lemon juice.
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of oil to 350°. Set a rack over a baking sheet and line with paper towels. In a bowl, whisk all of the ingredients except the soda and ramps. Whisk in the cold soda to form a batter. Dip the ramps in the batter, letting the excess drip off. Fry the ramps in batches, turning, until crisp, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the paper towels to drain.
Spread the vinaigrette into bowls. Top with the einkorn and halibut. Garnish with the morels, ramps and thyme.
Notes
Einkorn is available at natural markets and on amazon.com.
