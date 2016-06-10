Halibut with Einkorn, Morels and Tempura Ramps

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the halibut In a bowl, whisk 4 cups of water with the 1/4 cup of salt. Add the halibut; refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the einkorn In a medium saucepan, combine the einkorn, onion and bay leaf with enough water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil and cook over moderate heat until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl; discard the onion and bay leaf.

Step 3 Make the morels In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the morels and onion and season with salt. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the morels are tender and dry, 8 minutes. Reserve half of the morels in a bowl; add the rest to the einkorn and stir in the parsley and chopped thyme.

Step 4 Make the vinaigrette In a blender, puree all of the ingredients until smooth. Add 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette to the einkorn, season with salt and mix well.

Step 5 Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Remove the halibut from the brine and pat dry. Rub with the olive oil and season with salt. Arrange on the sheet and bake for 8 minutes, until just cooked through but not browned. Drizzle with the lemon juice.

Step 6 Meanwhile, fry the ramps In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 3 inches of oil to 350°. Set a rack over a baking sheet and line with paper towels. In a bowl, whisk all of the ingredients except the soda and ramps. Whisk in the cold soda to form a batter. Dip the ramps in the batter, letting the excess drip off. Fry the ramps in batches, turning, until crisp, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the paper towels to drain.