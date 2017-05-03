Halibut with Beurre Blanc  and Daikon Choucroute 
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Daniel Rose
June 2017

Ribbons of pickled daikon topped with delicately steamed halibut and creamy, tangy beurre blanc create a stunning white-on-white-on-white presentation. This is elegant, modern French cooking at its very best from chef Daniel Rose of Manhattan’s Le Coucou.   Slideshow: More Halibut Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds daikon, peeled and cut lengthwise into 1/8-inch-thick ribbons, preferably on a mandoline 
  • 2 tablespoons grey sea salt 
  • 1 1/4 cups dry white wine 
  • 1/3 cup distilled white vinegar 
  • 1 tablespoon Champagne vinegar 
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped shallot 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped peeled  fresh ginger 
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream 
  • 6 tablespoons chilled unsalted butter, diced 
  • Fine sea salt 
  • Four 5-ounce skinless halibut fillets, about 1 inch thick 
  • 4 sorrel leaves, for garnish  
  • Black pepper, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonreactive bowl, massage the daikon with the grey salt until wet. Pack  the daikon in the bowl and press plastic wrap directly on top. Cover with a similar bowl to submerge the daikon in the brine. Let stand in a cool place for 5 days. Drain and rinse in cold water; drain. Refrigerate. 

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, combine 3/4 cup of the wine with both vinegars, the shallot  and ginger. Boil over moderately high heat  until the liquid is almost evaporated, about 15 minutes. Add the cream and simmer over moderate heat until reduced by one-third, about 5 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Return the liquid to the pan. Off the heat, gradually whisk in the butter. Season the beurre blanc with fine sea salt and keep warm.  

Step 3    

Season the fish with fine sea salt. In  a steamer basket set over a medium skillet with 1 inch of simmering water, steam  the fish, skin side down and covered, over moderately low heat, until just cooked through, about 8 minutes.  

Step 4    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, warm the drained daikon with the remaining 1/2 cup of wine over moderately low heat, tossing occasionally. Arrange the daikon on plates. Top with the fish and spoon the beurre blanc on top. Garnish each serving with a sorrel leaf and black pepper.  

