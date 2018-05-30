Half-Sour Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the half-sour pickles Soak cucumbers in ice water 1 hour. Drain.

Step 2 Stir together 1 1/2 quarts filtered water and kosher salt in a 4- to 6-quart container until salt dissolves. Add cucumbers. Place a plate on cucumbers to keep them submerged. Cover top of container with cheesecloth. Let stand in a well-ventilated area at a cool room temperature of 65°F to 70°F 2 days. (You will see bubbles at end of day 2.) Drain and chill pickles until ready to use.

Step 3 Make the green goddess dressing Place a large bowl in an ice bath; add mayonnaise and crème fraîche; whisk to combine.

Step 4 Process herbs, shallot, egg yolk, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, honey, and sliced garlic in a blender until almost smooth, about 10 seconds. Quickly drizzle in olive oil, and process until thickened and smooth.

Step 5 Pour herb mixture though a medium wire-mesh strainer into crème fraîche mixture; whisk to combine. Season with kosher salt and, if desired, additional lemon juice. Chill until ready to serve. Dressing may be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 3 days.

Step 6 Make the everything-spice furikake Heat canola oil in a small skillet over medium-high to 325°F. Stir in chopped garlic, and fry, stirring constantly, until garlic begins to turn golden, about 1 minute. Turn heat off, and let garlic stand in canola oil until dark golden, about 1 minute. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard oil. Blot garlic on paper towels.

Step 7 Turn gas burner of a stovetop to low. Brush nori sheets with sesame oil. Toast both sides of nori directly over flames until nori begins to shrivel slightly, about 10 seconds per side. Let cool until crisp, about 2 minutes. Using scissors, cut nori into small pieces.

Step 8 Stir together fried garlic, nori, fried shallots, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, nutritional yeast, and flaky sea salt in a medium bowl until combined. Store in an airtight container up to 1 month.