Hakka Ginger Sauce
Active Time
5 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 3 tablespoons
Barbara Tropp
August 2018

In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best: This ginger sauce is served with Hakka-Style Salt-Baked Chicken but is great for brightening simple meals. Heating the oil cooks the ginger just enough to mellow its spice, leaving you with a fresh sauce you’ll want to drizzle on everything.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons corn or peanut oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

Place ginger in a small, heavy serving saucer. Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium-high until it sends up a wisp of smoke, then pour over ginger. Stir to combine. Sprinkle with salt, and stir to combine. Serve warm or at room temperature.

