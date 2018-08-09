Hakka Ginger Sauce

In 2018, Food & Wine named this recipe one of our 40 best: This ginger sauce is served with Hakka-Style Salt-Baked Chicken but is great for brightening simple meals. Heating the oil cooks the ginger just enough to mellow its spice, leaving you with a fresh sauce you’ll want to drizzle on everything.
How to Make It
Step
Place ginger in a small, heavy serving saucer. Heat oil in a small saucepan over medium-high until it sends up a wisp of smoke, then pour over ginger. Stir to combine. Sprinkle with salt, and stir to combine. Serve warm or at room temperature.
